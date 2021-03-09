RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for about 1.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Nordson worth $34,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

