RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 536.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,550 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $210.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

