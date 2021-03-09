RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $227.80 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.68. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

