RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Visteon worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $14,211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $15,690,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visteon by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $122.16 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

