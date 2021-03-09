RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for about 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $29,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.