RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $38,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

JKHY opened at $151.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.