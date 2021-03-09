RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,400 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $38.12 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

