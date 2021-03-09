RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,633 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.