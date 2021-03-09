RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $210.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

