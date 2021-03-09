RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,602 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

