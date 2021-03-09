RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Argo Group International worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at $6,364,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Argo Group International stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.