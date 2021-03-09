RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 11,848 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

LOW opened at $158.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average is $164.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

