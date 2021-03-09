RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 9,854 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of The Brink’s worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after buying an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

