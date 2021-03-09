Robert F. Buesinger Sells 16,513 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

