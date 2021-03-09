Robert J. Flautt Sells 2,000 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,437. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $258.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.