Robert S. Keane Sells 2,240 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $219,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,500. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist increased their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

