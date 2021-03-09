Robert W. Baird Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $166.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Shares of FIS traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.59. 283,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,083. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of -803.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

