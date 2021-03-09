Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 254,673 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.55. 1,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,056. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

