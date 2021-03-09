Rocket Pool Achieves Market Cap of $115.26 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $11.21 or 0.00020707 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $115.26 million and $3.93 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00057277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00788169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

