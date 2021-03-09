Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 100 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.72. 746,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

