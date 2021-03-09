Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 10.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares shot up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $362.86 and last traded at $361.11. 5,142,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,868,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.33 and a 200-day moving average of $293.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

