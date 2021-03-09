Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:RMO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 127,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,662. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.
Romeo Power Company Profile
Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.
Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.