Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

NYSE:RMO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 127,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,662. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.