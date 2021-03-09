Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Root stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58. Root has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

