RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (CVE:ROS)

RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) stock opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. RosCan Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$100.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds five option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in six contiguous gold prospective permits covering 254 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

