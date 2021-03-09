Roth Capital Increases Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $100.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.45. 37,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 246.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

