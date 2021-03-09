Roth Capital Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $150.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Shares of AMBA opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,578,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 in the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ambarella by 15.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ambarella by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ambarella by 49.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

