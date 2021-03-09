Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

