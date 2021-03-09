Rotten Hits Market Capitalization of $764,024.41 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Rotten has a market cap of $764,024.41 and $23,559.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.72 or 0.00776549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 62,310,244 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

