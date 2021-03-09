Router Protocol Trading 48.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $748,320.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00007291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.92 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00068650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00077242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00526508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,105 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

