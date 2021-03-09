Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target to $19.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Recipe Unlimited alerts:

RCPUF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.