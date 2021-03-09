Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $14.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNGF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

OTCMKTS TCNGF traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

