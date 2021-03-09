Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

M&G stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

