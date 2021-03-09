Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

NTOIY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,642. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

