Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

NTOIY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,642. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

