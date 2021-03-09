Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.74 Million

Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce $43.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $65.60 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

