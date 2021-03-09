Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Royal Gold by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $104.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.83.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

