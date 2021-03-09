Royal Mail (ROYMY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2021 – Royal Mail is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. "

2/19/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/16/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/12/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/12/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/12/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/4/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail plc has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

