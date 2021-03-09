Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Upgraded to Hold by Kepler Capital Markets

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of VOPKY opened at $48.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. Royal Vopak has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters.

