Royale Finance Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.19 or 0.00507330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00069448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00056538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.46 or 0.00522682 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

