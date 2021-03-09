RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 9.1% on Insider Selling

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares dropped 9.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 1,606,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,091,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Specifically, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RES. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RPC by 153.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RPC by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

