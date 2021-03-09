RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.25

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 456567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $966.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,344,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in RPT Realty by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

