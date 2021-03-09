RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $54,073.34 or 0.99917495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $31.39 million and approximately $164,578.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 581 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

