Rubic 1-Day Volume Tops $584,129.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $29.85 million and $584,129.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rubic has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.41 or 0.00511985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.50 or 0.00508458 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Rubic Token Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,100,000 tokens. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

