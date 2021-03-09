Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUBY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $979.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

