Ruff Hits Market Cap of $16.53 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Ruff has a market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00055431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00781256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041071 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

