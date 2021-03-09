Ruff (RUFF) Hits Market Cap of $16.89 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $16.89 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.00789960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029978 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.