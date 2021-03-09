Ruler Protocol Trading 42.6% Higher Over Last 24 Hours (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $366,245.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $498.43 or 0.00919016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.92 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00068650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00077242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00526508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

