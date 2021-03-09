Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0022

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $92,389.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,405,900 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

