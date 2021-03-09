Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 506112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $857.84 million, a PE ratio of -68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

