Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

R has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

