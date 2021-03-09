S.Finance (SFG) Price Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. S.Finance has a market cap of $67,976.09 and approximately $538,136.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One S.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.54 or 0.00507777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00067562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00053729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00076881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.10 or 0.00521708 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

S.Finance Token Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

S.Finance Token Trading

